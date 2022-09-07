Update, Version 20220907

English

New item: Stone Axe (Can have prefixes)

New 3D Printing Blueprints: Stone Axe (The materials to make this item is relatively cheap and easy to get. Thus, it may be good for gambling for prefixes.)

The crazed survivors, the homeless, and the Queensmouth scavagers may now drop the recipe of stone axes.

Added one new playable male character variation.

New enemies in Egypt: Bandits. (They have guns.)

They may drop all ammo recipes.

You can collect their corpses and harvest their souls just like other human enemies in the game if you so wish.

简体中文

新的物品：石斧（可以带有词缀）

新的3D打印蓝图：石斧 （用于制造该物品的原料非常容易获取并且价格也相对便宜。因此，适合用于大量生产直到获得满意的词缀。）

发狂的幸存者、无家可归者、王后镇的拾荒者可能掉落石斧的设计图。

新增了一个新的可以使用的男性角色造型。

埃及区域加入新的敌人种类：强盗。（他们有枪）

他们可能掉落各种子弹的设计图。

如果你想要的话，可以收集他们的尸体，收割他们的灵魂，就像游戏中遇到的其他人类敌人一样。