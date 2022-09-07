Build for Playtest Round 3, Patch

Fix for misc, minor issues uncovered during acceptance test:
- Trade tech not unlocking
- Bug preventing crew from displaying correctly
- Tier 2 module pricing
- Initial region sometimes not added correctly
