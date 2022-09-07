 Skip to content

Starcom: Unknown Space Playtest update for 7 September 2022

Build for Playtest Round 3, Patch

Build for Playtest Round 3, Patch

Build 9469196

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for misc, minor issues uncovered during acceptance test:

  • Trade tech not unlocking
  • Bug preventing crew from displaying correctly
  • Tier 2 module pricing
  • Initial region sometimes not added correctly

