 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grapple Tournament update for 8 September 2022

Update 28: Elevate your melee combat!

Share · View all patches · Build 9469153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, champions!

Update 28 is here to elevate melee combat to the next level, based on your suggestions.

New:

  • Added Baseball Bat melee weapon
  • Added new Original Soundtrack for Zion
  • Added haptic feedback when damaging enemies with melee

Changes:

  • Reworked Energy Blade graphics
  • Reworked Plasma Sword graphics
  • Bots move more (even easy ones)

Optimizations:

  • Optimized loading of map images in Lobby

Fixes:

  • Fixed impact sounds when damaging enemies with melee
  • Fixed floating Control Point on Icebreaker which wasn't reachable by bots

Play Grapple Tournament on the Meta Quest as well:
https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830

The Quest version is nearly identical to the Steam version, plus it's cross-play with the Steam version.
Grab your friends with Meta Quests and let's get the grappling hook shooting started!

Have comments?
Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.

Join Grapple Tournament on

Changed files in this update

Depot 1384321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link