Update 28: Elevate your melee combat!

Greetings, champions!

Update 28 is here to elevate melee combat to the next level, based on your suggestions.

New:

Added Baseball Bat melee weapon

Added new Original Soundtrack for Zion

Added haptic feedback when damaging enemies with melee

Changes:

Reworked Energy Blade graphics

Reworked Plasma Sword graphics

Bots move more (even easy ones)

Optimizations:

Optimized loading of map images in Lobby

Fixes:

Fixed impact sounds when damaging enemies with melee

Fixed floating Control Point on Icebreaker which wasn't reachable by bots

Play Grapple Tournament on the Meta Quest as well:

https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830

The Quest version is nearly identical to the Steam version, plus it's cross-play with the Steam version.

Grab your friends with Meta Quests and let's get the grappling hook shooting started!

