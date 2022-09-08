Update 28: Elevate your melee combat!

Greetings, champions!
Update 28 is here to elevate melee combat to the next level, based on your suggestions.
New:
- Added Baseball Bat melee weapon
- Added new Original Soundtrack for Zion
- Added haptic feedback when damaging enemies with melee
Changes:
- Reworked Energy Blade graphics
- Reworked Plasma Sword graphics
- Bots move more (even easy ones)
Optimizations:
- Optimized loading of map images in Lobby
Fixes:
- Fixed impact sounds when damaging enemies with melee
- Fixed floating Control Point on Icebreaker which wasn't reachable by bots
Play Grapple Tournament on the Meta Quest as well:
https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830
The Quest version is nearly identical to the Steam version, plus it's cross-play with the Steam version.
Grab your friends with Meta Quests and let's get the grappling hook shooting started!
