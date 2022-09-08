 Skip to content

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure 2 Classic update for 8 September 2022

Patch notes v3.2.3

Patch notes v3.2.3

Build 9468935

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix NG+ softlock in otringal astroport by enabling elevators to come back
Fix NG+ Scenaric SET Chapter instruction when Current > New asked
Fix audio samples pitch frequency computation
Fixed crash when device Manufacturer and/or Model can't be retrieved
Change in introduction Sequence

Changed files in this update

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure 2 Classic + Depot 398008
Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Classic 2 - Retro (1857710) Depot Depot 1857710
