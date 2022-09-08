Fix NG+ softlock in otringal astroport by enabling elevators to come back
Fix NG+ Scenaric SET Chapter instruction when Current > New asked
Fix audio samples pitch frequency computation
Fixed crash when device Manufacturer and/or Model can't be retrieved
Change in introduction Sequence
Twinsen's Little Big Adventure 2 Classic update for 8 September 2022
Patch notes v3.2.3
Fix NG+ softlock in otringal astroport by enabling elevators to come back
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update