Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.5)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Improved orientation smoothing of the agents
- Improved the lighting of the setup, shop and customization scenes
- Improved the squad name format in the squad selection screen
- Improved the squad selection screen layout
- Improved the way grenade explosion hits are computed to allow to toss them more safely in stairs
- Made the aiming and grenade menus possible to open when a door or an agent menu is already opened
- Tweaked the position of the tooltip of the heavy shield
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed agents orientation when on a pause waypoint
- Fixed game visuals not getting refreshed properly when undeploying an agent
- Fixed actions of dead characters disappearing from the timeline
- Fixed the material of the heavy shield when hovered
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch