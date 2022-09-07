Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.5)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Improved orientation smoothing of the agents

Improved the lighting of the setup, shop and customization scenes

Improved the squad name format in the squad selection screen

Improved the squad selection screen layout

Improved the way grenade explosion hits are computed to allow to toss them more safely in stairs

Made the aiming and grenade menus possible to open when a door or an agent menu is already opened

Tweaked the position of the tooltip of the heavy shield

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed agents orientation when on a pause waypoint

Fixed game visuals not getting refreshed properly when undeploying an agent

Fixed actions of dead characters disappearing from the timeline

Fixed the material of the heavy shield when hovered

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.