Patch v4.2

It seems the v3.1 patch that upgraded the engine to the latest version of GameMaker corrupted some of the audio files which lead to some strangeness happening, like music repeating, sound effects not playing, or even some audio cutting out entirely. I re-imported all the music and sound effects so hopefully won't be an issue now.
//misc
- In Architect Mode whilst using the Inspector, pressing F3 will remove all contraptions and reset the save file for that map (in case you ran into the out of bounds bug in the previous version).
- When starting the Mausoleum Awakening game mode it will now check all the map contraptions and remove any that are over their max limit.
//bug fixes
- Dying in a Boneworld Challenge and then viewing the leaderboard would cause a crash unless you had already viewed a leaderboard elsewhere.
- Some of the options in the Mouse Control settings weren't working correctly when trying to change them.
- In the Dungeon Catacomb map placing contraptions in certain spots could destroy the spike ball traps.
- The Dungeon Boulder could push you through the doorway preventing you from moving.
- Multiple Hat Dude unlocks could spawn at the same time.
- The Sorcery Tome wouldn't give a spell if the one it chose hadn't already been discovered.
