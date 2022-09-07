Patch v4.2

It seems the v3.1 patch that upgraded the engine to the latest version of GameMaker corrupted some of the audio files which lead to some strangeness happening, like music repeating, sound effects not playing, or even some audio cutting out entirely. I re-imported all the music and sound effects so hopefully won't be an issue now.

//misc

In Architect Mode whilst using the Inspector, pressing F3 will remove all contraptions and reset the save file for that map (in case you ran into the out of bounds bug in the previous version).

When starting the Mausoleum Awakening game mode it will now check all the map contraptions and remove any that are over their max limit.

//bug fixes