Cavern of Verbs - Update !

The developer has created additional layers to the Cavern of Verbs. These additional layers have battles within them, battles that allow you to practice the words given.

This will allow practice and repetition and space out the influx of verbs, as we had feedback it was too hard and drawn out before.

It was improved because of the recommendations of some wonderful users like yourself.

We are always listening and want to know what you think we should do to improve the educational quality of the game.

Voices are coming soon, however, we ask that you are patient. The developer is a very busy person balancing various life commitments. Equally, the Developer is passionate and wants to do the best for the players and the educational package.

Check out the DLC quiz time, and be prepared for the next wave of voices coming in the future.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2106210/Japanese__Quiz_Time/

Japanese Romaji Adventure 3D - Getting an update sometime October!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1948940/Japanese_Romaji_Adventure_3D/?curator_clanid=38254666