 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Japanese Romaji Adventure update for 7 September 2022

Cavern of Verbs - Update !

Share · View all patches · Build 9468842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The developer has created additional layers to the Cavern of Verbs. These additional layers have battles within them, battles that allow you to practice the words given.
This will allow practice and repetition and space out the influx of verbs, as we had feedback it was too hard and drawn out before.
It was improved because of the recommendations of some wonderful users like yourself.

We are always listening and want to know what you think we should do to improve the educational quality of the game.

Voices are coming soon, however, we ask that you are patient. The developer is a very busy person balancing various life commitments. Equally, the Developer is passionate and wants to do the best for the players and the educational package.

Check out the DLC quiz time, and be prepared for the next wave of voices coming in the future.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2106210/Japanese__Quiz_Time/

Japanese Romaji Adventure 3D - Getting an update sometime October!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1948940/Japanese_Romaji_Adventure_3D/?curator_clanid=38254666

Changed files in this update

Depot 1388721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link