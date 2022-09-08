Game Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9468829 · Last edited 8 September 2022 – 08:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings adventurers,

We’re back with another patch to improve on your favorite dungeon, sewer, woods and desert crawling game! The update includes the ability to cancel die rolls, viewing your card hands for all heroes in doubles and skirmish and more. Check out the full list below:

Added the ability to cancel a die roll

Added the ability to view card hands for your different heroes at any time in doubles and skirmish mode

Added Chinese language support

Added unique player colors to doubles mode

Added new hero portraits

Loading a saved game now keeps track of the order of the heroes’ turns

Added card hand UI improvements in VR

Fixed the board rotation so it’s no longer inverted when the board is tilted to extreme angles in VR

Updated party views to be more reliable and work identically in doubles mode and regular multiplayer in the PC edition

Fixed an issue where the save button would vanish in doubles mode after readying players in the PC edition

Fixed an issue where the game would softlock when entering a shop with unselected heroes in the PC edition

Feral Charge now properly sets Cána's chase target

You can no longer grab the ghost of a piece in VR

Fixed bug where the current turn could end while certain effects were still being resolved

Guiding Light no longer blinds friendly units

Pieces can no longer spawn on top of portals

All potion effects and stats are now retained when saving a game

Use new 3x1 doors in desert levels

Fix bug with ghost remaining on board if picked up when piece is dying

We hope you enjoy the new features and improvements!

Until next time,

The Demeo Team