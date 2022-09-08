Game Patch

Greetings adventurers,
We’re back with another patch to improve on your favorite dungeon, sewer, woods and desert crawling game! The update includes the ability to cancel die rolls, viewing your card hands for all heroes in doubles and skirmish and more. Check out the full list below:
- Added the ability to cancel a die roll
- Added the ability to view card hands for your different heroes at any time in doubles and skirmish mode
- Added Chinese language support
- Added unique player colors to doubles mode
- Added new hero portraits
- Loading a saved game now keeps track of the order of the heroes’ turns
- Added card hand UI improvements in VR
- Fixed the board rotation so it’s no longer inverted when the board is tilted to extreme angles in VR
- Updated party views to be more reliable and work identically in doubles mode and regular multiplayer in the PC edition
- Fixed an issue where the save button would vanish in doubles mode after readying players in the PC edition
- Fixed an issue where the game would softlock when entering a shop with unselected heroes in the PC edition
- Feral Charge now properly sets Cána's chase target
- You can no longer grab the ghost of a piece in VR
- Fixed bug where the current turn could end while certain effects were still being resolved
- Guiding Light no longer blinds friendly units
- Pieces can no longer spawn on top of portals
- All potion effects and stats are now retained when saving a game
- Use new 3x1 doors in desert levels
- Fix bug with ghost remaining on board if picked up when piece is dying
We hope you enjoy the new features and improvements!
Until next time,
The Demeo Team
