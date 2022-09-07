New upcoming characters - meet Ryan and Dungeon Geek!

👋 Hey everyone!

Those who follow our social media already noticed something interesting on a couple of photos we have posted from PAX West 2022; a massive poster with the title Gamedec Definitive Edition. We believe that we can officially announce; that, indeed, the content update we're working on right now will affect the title of the game as well🔥We will create a new announcement explicitly devoted to the content and other things you can expect to see in the Definitive Edition in the near future, so keep your eye on the Steam notifications to not miss it!

Today we have something else to present to you. One of our Kickstarter pledge tiers contained the possibility to create your own character, their story, and how they will look like. Together, with two backers who supported us with that tier, we have created characters you'll see in the upcoming case; detectives; please meet Dungeon Geek and Ryan! Below, you'll find their stories, avatars, and models; grab a coffee, snacks and enjoy their background ❤️

Ryan

_Every virtualium stands on the shoulders of programmers and Peh’s virtual world is no exception. But every team needs a leader, and Ryan is the one who guides coders through the labyrinth of ones and zeroes. He’s the lead programmer of a special AI project, codename „Daemons”, that Peh corporation has been working on.

As a team leader, Ryan’s very approachable and open, and his colleagues respect him for his knowledge and experience. He’s been programming and designing since childhood and his passion shows. Peh Corporation tried hard to hire him, though when he finally agreed it was not because of the outstanding offer that only the corporate suits could afford. He agreed only because his close friend, Shivani Thana, joined the project._

_He’s well aware that together they’re creating something innovative and remarkable with his team. He’s confident about the quality of „Daemons” and their usefulness for each and every player.

Unfortunately, not everyone in the world is Ryan, and every technology will eventually be abused, one way or the other. Will he prevent that, or watch the flames from the distance?_

Dungeon Geek

Making your visit to the virtualium not only memorable but worth every penny, takes a lot of work from designers, artists, and programmers. Now, beautiful panoramas are no longer created by hand, gone is the age of meticulous sculpting, pixel by pixel. This is where the creators of procedural content come in. A point of interest for the player in the form of an old, run-down tower? Done. Generating a forest where every tree looks different and every fern is like a real one? No problem.

_According to Peh’s leaderboard scores, this is exactly what Dungeongeek does best. He’s the first in the CorpCred employee ranking, leaving the rest of his co-workers far behind. But there’s much more to this hard-working designer than meets the eye. His mask is not just a fitting part of the office’s gamification system. Its does help to intimidate colleagues and conveniently blend into the Seven: The Days Long Gone scenery, but…

The truth is that Dungeongeek hides behind that mask - and he does that for more than one reason._

Both stories are incredible; working with Ryan and Dungeon Geek to create their characters was a blast! We can't express how grateful we're for their support and interest invested in Gamedec ❤️

Very soon, you can expect more information to be announced regarding Definitive Edition and what it contains, and we can already tell you it's worth the waiting 🔥You already know about a new case associated with the Seven: The Days Long Gone universe, and that Chtulhu vibes will appear in the game as well; we have shown you a couple of models and screenshots from new locations, so at this moment, if you haven't checked on them yet, we encourage you to do so to shorten the waiting time for the upcoming news❤️

Until the next time detectives!

Team Gamedec