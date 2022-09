Share · View all patches · Build 9468797 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

This is just a quick update to let everyone know the time's finally come - Kaichu is now live, with a 15% discount!

For those waiting for a console version, those will be live in 2 hours, at 12PM EST / 9AM PST.

As a reminder, if you enjoy the game, please leave a review!! It helps us a lot.