DeadOS update for 7 September 2022

Version 0.11.5 is now live!

Build 9468685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got something you've all been asking for this week!

Military units now have their own stats that are separate from the cops, so now you can customize them to be better or worse than cops, it's up to you! Some other fixes this week:

Game logs no longer talk about cop stats when there are no cops present in the simulation.

Civilians will now panic when military units are killing civilians and approach their vehicle.

I hope you enjoy this latest update, more to come soon :)

