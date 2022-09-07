 Skip to content

OMSI 2 update for 7 September 2022

OMSI 2 Add-on Citybus S31X | Update 1.20

Added:

  • Ticket validator with sound
  • Possibility to repaint validator with CTC key "xerox"
  • Dark grey steering wheel on all EURO3 version but 2+2
  • Krueger matrix fonts
  • Corner marking lights on the front

Improved:

  • Engine scripts revised with slightly less turbo effect for smoother acceleration
  • Extractor fan outlets moved further back on EURO2
  • Accelerator pedal changed for EURO2
  • Shadow lowered
  • Retarder indicating light now on when retarder in function under braking

Fixed:

  • Missing reflexions from windows and body
  • CTC key for aircon unit on 2+2 EURO2 variant
  • Rear roof hatch on S319NF
  • Mesh ident error in logfile
  • AFR4 paper roll hatch animation corrected
  • Stair effect on windshield texture
  • Click box for 1 and 2€ coins
  • Illumination of rear lights on S319
  • Excess instrument glass removed on EURO2
  • Mesh and bake errors on 1+2 EURO2
  • Passenger going through partially closed doors
  • Rear door not opening in AI buses
  • Various passenger cabin bugs
  • Default position of auxiliary heating switch

