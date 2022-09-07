OMSI 2 Add-on Citybus S31X | Update 1.20

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2101500/OMSI_2_Addon_Citybus_S31X/
Added:
- Ticket validator with sound
- Possibility to repaint validator with CTC key "xerox"
- Dark grey steering wheel on all EURO3 version but 2+2
- Krueger matrix fonts
- Corner marking lights on the front
Improved:
- Engine scripts revised with slightly less turbo effect for smoother acceleration
- Extractor fan outlets moved further back on EURO2
- Accelerator pedal changed for EURO2
- Shadow lowered
- Retarder indicating light now on when retarder in function under braking
Fixed:
- Missing reflexions from windows and body
- CTC key for aircon unit on 2+2 EURO2 variant
- Rear roof hatch on S319NF
- Mesh ident error in logfile
- AFR4 paper roll hatch animation corrected
- Stair effect on windshield texture
- Click box for 1 and 2€ coins
- Illumination of rear lights on S319
- Excess instrument glass removed on EURO2
- Mesh and bake errors on 1+2 EURO2
- Passenger going through partially closed doors
- Rear door not opening in AI buses
- Various passenger cabin bugs
- Default position of auxiliary heating switch
