ComMutation - City Flow Update OUT NOW

Finally, the time has come. The biggest Update so far for 8 Highrise City is out now! We’ve named it ComMutation - City Flow as this is exactly what this update is all about. We have changed a lot underneath which will make cities way more realistic.

The biggest change is that now indeed every citizen gets simulated correctly. That means that every citizen, as long as he or she has a job, will keep this job and get there from his home. The clue: Your citizens won’t take any job available anymore if the distance is too far. For you that means that you need to reconsider how you build your cities and an industry district far away from your main city is not possible anymore. That makes the game itself slightly more challenging but also way more realistic.

But no worries, you won’t lose oversight. We’ve taken care of that. We have added multiple new filters and systems which will give you detailed information about your citizens. No matter if you want to know if the distances are fine, the water supply, how crowded your zones are - we’ve got you covered. We have put a lot of time into making the game easier to understand and think that with the new filters and info systems you should be able to overcome every challenge.

Tons of buildings have been visually improved and received a lot of new details. A new highlight - if we are allowed to give you a hint here - is the new nuclear power plant and the animated ads on office buildings. It is our vision that the cities get more and more details so that you can discover something new around every color. That means we’ll keep updating the details on the buildings even further, the animations and the landscapes as well.

These are the biggest systems we’ve touched for this update. But there are more. Way more. Especially in the details. Street lamps now glow during dusk and dawn, the game saves a lot quicker, tons of small UI adjustments were made and we even found the time to fix some smaller bugs and issues.

The Changelog: