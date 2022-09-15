Good news, Mercs!

Update 1.0.0.2 is available for your playing pleasure!

With this update, we are improving the progression and matchmaking, fixing several audio and UI bugs, and adding new task events.

Answering a popular request, we have updated drop rates for weapon parts sets and rare Hacking Codes. In particular, we have doubled the drop rate of weapon parts with the Multitasker set, increased the drop rate of parts with the Full Lead Ahead set by 30%, and decreased the probability of getting a weapon part without any set.

We have also changed the drop rate of Hacking Codes for players at level 15 and above. Mint Hacking Codes will drop more frequently, while Exceptional and Brilliant ones significantly rarer.

Additionally, we have decreased the reward reroll cost from 120 to 100 Components for players at level 13 and higher.

To tackle the problem of longer matchmaking times at certain hours of the day, we have re-configured the matchmaking to start shifts with only 6 players in the queue. The remaining players will be then backfilled after the shift has begun.

With Update 1.0.0.2 we continue adding new task events and rewards. Each task event lasts approximately two weeks and includes unique rewards: weapons, armor, and cosmetics. To participate in the task events, play Nine to Five during the event, complete assigned tasks and win the gear.

You can see the full schedule for autumn task events below. We will share more detailed information before each event!

SEPTEMBER

15 SEP – 26 SEP — Performance Re-Evaluation: Sponsored By Milodyne

This is your second chance to get the Apex weapons before they come on sale.

“Helix” submachine gun, “Raptor” assault rifle, and “Talon” light machine gun.

26 SEP – 24 OCT — Fall Fest: Part 1 and 2

This is a three-part event, which brings you new skins and Mint Hacking Codes for your favorite weapons: Old Salty, ML-SMG 40, and The Preacher.

OCTOBER

24 OCT – 7 NOV — Spooktacular Task Event

This holiday event features some spooky merc gear: ghastly armor, a special Halloween weapon, and other killer treats.

NOVEMBER

7 NOV – 21 NOV — Fall Fest: Part 3

The third and final stage of the Fall Fest is upon us, and this is your last chance to get three fancy skins and powerful Mint codes for The Preacher!

21 NOV – 5 DEC — Piles Of Leaves — Piles Of Kills

This event is designed to help mercenaries fight the autumn blues with a special edition Merlin LMG!

DECEMBER

5 DEC – 19 DEC — The Wins Of Change

Crisp air, fall leaves. All the things Autumn brings! It also brings guns and armor from the Merlin and Apex!

19 DEC – 2 JAN — Ho-Ho-Holiday Event

Celebrate the holiday season with festive merc gear — unique holiday armor and candy-coated weapons.

JANUARY

2 JAN – 16 JAN — New Year, New Gear

A new year is the best time to let go... Let go of your old gear! Refresh your wardrobe and weaponry with classy Union Foundry gear and leap back into battle!

Matchmaking

Re-configured the matchmaker to start shifts with 6 players in the queue.

Progression

Decreased the drop probability of weapon parts without sets.

Doubled the drop probability of weapon parts with the Multitasker set.

Increased the drop probability of weapon parts with the Full Lead Ahead set by 30%.

Increased the Mint Hacking Code drop probability.

Decreased the drop probability of Brilliant and Exceptional Hacking Codes for players at level 15 and above.

Decreased the reward reroll cost from 120 to 100 Components for players at level 13 and above.

Events

Added new task events.

General

Added an option to hide player names.

Improved the player blocking functionality on Google Stadia.

Improved the Arms Depot UI to clearly indicate which parameters were affected by Hacking Codes.

Bug Fixes