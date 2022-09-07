1.0.3 small updates

Hello dear zombie lovers!

A new small patch that fixes some annoying bugs, but also applies some balancing changes. Here is the detail:

-Fixed a bug that prevents to cancel a research in multiplayer mode

-Fixed another bug that was preventing to load save game in multiplayer mode

-Fixed a pathfinding mode that prevent to move unit far away. You can now bring them at the other side of the world! Yay!

-Fixed some bugs that caused desync issues un multiplayer mode

-Fixed two achievements that were impossible to be triggered

-Infestor now spawn farther than cities (but remember that they are cloaked by default ;))

-Bandit camps now also spawn farther than cities

-Reduced number of storages built by AI nations

-Changes in the panic effect: the population that now joins bandit ranks is now proportional to the existing pop. Meaning that if you have a strong population, bandit ranks will grow quickly!

-Raised distance of view from Ambulances/Builders/Family/Hooks/Agents

-Isolated countries are now less affected to zombie mid-game and end-game crisis

-Decreased attack chances from friendly AI

-Removed the ability to deploy building on places that are not connected with cities or harbours

-Various other small fixes and adjustments

Thanks everyone for your reports and feedbacks! Now let's back to turtling our countries!