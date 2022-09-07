New Update (2022.1.14a)

Share · View all patches · Build 9468104 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 12:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

This minor maintenance update with several bugfixes also contains a new feature that allows you to set leading zeros in some special variables (like #, @, ##, @@, amount).

The format to enable the leading zeros is to append "|0000" (from 1 up to 4 zeros).

Example (using the "item number in set" special variable):

[table]

[tr]

[th]Format[/th]

[th]Result[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]{#}[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]{#|0}[/td]

[td]3[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]{#|00}[/td]

[td]03[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]{#|000}[/td]

[td]003[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]{#|0000}[/td]

[td]0003[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Read more about variables in the official manual / documentation 📘

Full release notes:

✨ New Features

Allow to set leading zeros in some special variables (amount, item numbers, total item counts).

🔧 Improvements

Improve project load performance when data import screens warmup is enabled.

Hide right menus on mouse cursor screen exit on the start screen.

Update to Unity 2021.3.9f1 LTS.

🐛 Bugfixes

Fix some panel inspectors property reset buttons not working.

Fix UI state bug when creating new sets on Excel data import preventing to show their items.

Fix occasional bug when importing Excel sheets containing cells with formulas.

