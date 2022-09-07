New Update (2022.1.14a)

Hi everyone!
This minor maintenance update with several bugfixes also contains a new feature that allows you to set leading zeros in some special variables (like #, @, ##, @@, amount).
The format to enable the leading zeros is to append "|0000" (from 1 up to 4 zeros).
Example (using the "item number in set" special variable):
[table]
[tr]
[th]Format[/th]
[th]Result[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]{#}[/td]
[td]3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]{#|0}[/td]
[td]3[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]{#|00}[/td]
[td]03[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]{#|000}[/td]
[td]003[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]{#|0000}[/td]
[td]0003[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Read more about variables in the official manual / documentation 📘
Full release notes:
✨ New Features
- Allow to set leading zeros in some special variables (amount, item numbers, total item counts).
🔧 Improvements
- Improve project load performance when data import screens warmup is enabled.
- Hide right menus on mouse cursor screen exit on the start screen.
- Update to Unity 2021.3.9f1 LTS.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix some panel inspectors property reset buttons not working.
- Fix UI state bug when creating new sets on Excel data import preventing to show their items.
- Fix occasional bug when importing Excel sheets containing cells with formulas.
