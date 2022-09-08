Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder full release

Howdy, miners, diggers and prospectors! Now it's the time to truly dig deeper. First of all, a big thanks to all of you who supported us during the Early Access. Couldn't have done it without you.

New features and content

The Eerie Ruins

A mysterious mountain top featuring strange temples, statues and otherwordly devices. These mines will be more challenging and dangerous than the previous ones. The area will introduce a new enemy type, new puzzles and treasures. Check out this previously released video for more teasing:

The Golem

A new enemy type, the golem, is sleeping in the mines. A strong suggestion is to not disturb his sleep, and if you do, trust your fight or flight instinct.

3 new endings

No spoilers here! It's part of the fun to figure them out, but you can join the discord server and ask in the spoiler discussion channel for help!

Other additions:

Loads of new ore, gems and relics

17 new costumes

The final comic issue of Clayton: The Greed

Grappling hook mechanics to the Shovel

Shield mechanics to the Pan

80 new Clayton voice lines

Localization for multiple languages

A playable radio

Health potions

Sista Chompy

Gunslinger Chompy

Backpack upgrades 4-6

Achievements

Gameplay and visual changes

Adjusted voice line frequencies

Safes now spawn biome specific loots instead of gold

Made costumes unlockable

Errands refresh on completion and removal

Explosions now do different amounts of damage to players and enemies and scale with biomes

Workers glove particles

Added option to disable freemove

Implemented sophisticated Giant Clam AI that reacts to external stimuli

Improved Shovel homing

Added range to level 1 workers glove

Moved hip slots closer to chest

Player starts in an alternative spot when visiting a biome for the first time

Refurnished all levels

New wall and digging nodes

Implemented gem / relic counters

Smoother loading screens

Redid most vfx and refined textures

Redid panning mechanics

Redid fungi shrimp behaviour

Removed lipstick from Chompy

Added hints to loading screens

Bug fixes

Many

