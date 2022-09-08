Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder full release

Howdy, miners, diggers and prospectors! Now it's the time to truly dig deeper. First of all, a big thanks to all of you who supported us during the Early Access. Couldn't have done it without you.
New features and content
The Eerie Ruins
A mysterious mountain top featuring strange temples, statues and otherwordly devices. These mines will be more challenging and dangerous than the previous ones. The area will introduce a new enemy type, new puzzles and treasures. Check out this previously released video for more teasing:
The Golem
A new enemy type, the golem, is sleeping in the mines. A strong suggestion is to not disturb his sleep, and if you do, trust your fight or flight instinct.
3 new endings
No spoilers here! It's part of the fun to figure them out, but you can join the discord server and ask in the spoiler discussion channel for help!
Other additions:
- Loads of new ore, gems and relics
- 17 new costumes
- The final comic issue of Clayton: The Greed
- Grappling hook mechanics to the Shovel
- Shield mechanics to the Pan
- 80 new Clayton voice lines
- Localization for multiple languages
- A playable radio
- Health potions
- Sista Chompy
- Gunslinger Chompy
- Backpack upgrades 4-6
- Achievements
Gameplay and visual changes
- Adjusted voice line frequencies
- Safes now spawn biome specific loots instead of gold
- Made costumes unlockable
- Errands refresh on completion and removal
- Explosions now do different amounts of damage to players and enemies and scale with biomes
- Workers glove particles
- Added option to disable freemove
- Implemented sophisticated Giant Clam AI that reacts to external stimuli
- Improved Shovel homing
- Added range to level 1 workers glove
- Moved hip slots closer to chest
- Player starts in an alternative spot when visiting a biome for the first time
- Refurnished all levels
- New wall and digging nodes
- Implemented gem / relic counters
- Smoother loading screens
- Redid most vfx and refined textures
- Redid panning mechanics
- Redid fungi shrimp behaviour
- Removed lipstick from Chompy
- Added hints to loading screens
Bug fixes
- Many
[Join the discord!](discord.gg/cavedigger)
Changed files in this update