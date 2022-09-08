Optimization and Maintenance Update

Hello Riftbreakers!

After a period of testing on the Experimental branch, we are releasing a new patch introducing a large number of improvements and optimizations to CPU performance and memory consumption. If you have noticed memory or CPU-related issues during gameplay, this might just be the patch for you. Naturally, the potential performance gain will depend on the gameplay situation, but we're optimistic about these changes. More optimizations to come!

Changes:

Added custom minimap markers for meteors and comets of all varieties.

Arachnoid Boss' projectiles now leave an acid stain behind. It will damage and slow you down if you walk through it.

The game will now always display its version number if modified content is found. This will help us identify bugs caused by mods.

Fixes:

Optimized memory usage reducing the overall memory footprint by about 500MB

Optimized frame buffer memory formats improve GPU performance by up to 10%

Introduced various optimization during map generation steps in order to optimize memory usage.

Many sound samples are now streamed to optimize memory consumption.

Added instance limits for monster idle sounds - to optimize memory consumption.

Fixed lights and other effects in various props - you can guess why.

Implemented Target Finder Throttling in drones. Thanks to this change, you should see a large CPU performance uplift in bases that utilize a large number of drones (repair towers, cultivators, minelayers, etc.). It should also fix gameplay 'hiccups'.

Optimized the UpdateEnvironment component of the TimeOfDay system. Depending on the circumstances, it can save up to 5ms of logic calculation time. In human terms - it can save you a lot of CPU performance!

Introduced extensive optimizations of the LuaSystem that can increase both stability and CPU performance.

Introduced a large number of small optimizations in various other game systems. Taken individually, the performance gains from them are negligible, but as a whole, they should free up a decent amount of resources for the game and make it run better as a result.

Fixed a memory leak in TerrainAffectorSystem that caused performance degradation when loading old save files.

Fixed an error that could potentially unlock research rewards before the relevant research item has been discovered.

Fixed building grouping errors in the new building menu screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause save file corruption if a player died after they completed a mission during the campaign.

Fixed an obscure crash that occurred while disassembling items.

Fixed collisions in small metallic crystals - they will no longer block Mr. Riggs' movement.

Sentry Gun and Sentinel Tower projectiles should now be able to hit the Metallic Valley alien towers.

Fixed a visual bug that prevented pipes from connecting to Geothermal Power Plants.

Fixed Phirian dash screen shake effect - the effect would affect the player's screen regardless of distance.

Fixed death effects for small units by lowering their scale - previously, the effect would cover up the entire unit.

Enemies should no longer be able to shoot their projectiles over tall buildings - we fixed their collision heights.

Fixed 'Resist All' function not always working properly.

Fixed drexolian_medium_03 tree - the TreeDesc now has a proper mesh name in it.

Fixed a couple of missing voiceover lines.

EXOR Studios