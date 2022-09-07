 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 7 September 2022

Updated on September 7

Updated on September 7

  1. When building roads and foundations, the tips that prompt rotation are no longer displayed. The tips should only be used to rotate buildings

  2. Fix the problem that two German generals become Italian generals

  3. Fixed that the task before creating the game was not reset after restarting

  4. The restart button is renamed to return to the main menu

  5. Open event time is not paused

  6. Error reporting when customizing tiger style

  7. Modified the event of Jason's

  8. The transport team tutorial video is missing

  9. Modified the frequency of AI attacks in the early stage.

  10. Changed the number of attack City legions,

  11. Fix a small number of bug tips in the big map

