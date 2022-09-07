-
When building roads and foundations, the tips that prompt rotation are no longer displayed. The tips should only be used to rotate buildings
Fix the problem that two German generals become Italian generals
Fixed that the task before creating the game was not reset after restarting
The restart button is renamed to return to the main menu
Open event time is not paused
Error reporting when customizing tiger style
Modified the event of Jason's
The transport team tutorial video is missing
Modified the frequency of AI attacks in the early stage.
Changed the number of attack City legions,
Fix a small number of bug tips in the big map
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 7 September 2022
Updated on September 7
