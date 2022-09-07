Updated on September 7

When building roads and foundations, the tips that prompt rotation are no longer displayed. The tips should only be used to rotate buildings

Fix the problem that two German generals become Italian generals

Fixed that the task before creating the game was not reset after restarting

The restart button is renamed to return to the main menu

Open event time is not paused

Error reporting when customizing tiger style

Modified the event of Jason's

The transport team tutorial video is missing

Modified the frequency of AI attacks in the early stage.

Changed the number of attack City legions,