[UPDATE] 2022.09.07 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Custom Key Binding

You can freely switch to the key settings you want.

A sprint-only key has been added, which can be used as a combination key as well as a double tap of the moving key.

Added camera Y-axis inversion function.

Settings UI has been subdivided.

# Convenience

The bed provides a rest bonus buff.

+) We will update controller support and detailed graphic setting function, so please wait for us.