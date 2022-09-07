[UPDATE] 2022.09.07 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Custom Key Binding
- You can freely switch to the key settings you want.
- A sprint-only key has been added, which can be used as a combination key as well as a double tap of the moving key.
- Added camera Y-axis inversion function.
- Settings UI has been subdivided.
# Convenience
- The bed provides a rest bonus buff.
+) We will update controller support and detailed graphic setting function, so please wait for us.
Changed files in this update