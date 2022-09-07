 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 7 September 2022

0.3.26

Build 9467810

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new item to let players switching abilities
Added a floor indicator on top of the timer
Staircase sometimes is blocked, find another way to go up
Players can now equipt 2 T5 abilitites
Scarers can now be pushed to the left or right
Players will be able to see their reward after making it to the final room
Fixed a issue causing bgm keeps going after enemy got deactivated
Fixed floor sometimes doesn't activate when players are on
Fixed some other minor bugs

