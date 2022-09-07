Added a new item to let players switching abilities

Added a floor indicator on top of the timer

Staircase sometimes is blocked, find another way to go up

Players can now equipt 2 T5 abilitites

Scarers can now be pushed to the left or right

Players will be able to see their reward after making it to the final room

Fixed a issue causing bgm keeps going after enemy got deactivated

Fixed floor sometimes doesn't activate when players are on

Fixed some other minor bugs