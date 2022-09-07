 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 7 September 2022

0.14.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9467754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add Gene Cycling function to the nursery.
  • Gene cycling artificially selects by one gene at a time, allowing others to mutate freely, instead of by measuring the genetic distance to target. In theory, this should allow it to fix outliers that the default method can't catch.
  • Note: This is an experimental feature that hasn't been working out particularly well in testing so far. I believe the nursery likely still has other issues I need to address.
  • Add Genetic Distance To Target to the Nursery UI
  • Fix NoAudioHardwareException on startup
  • Fix InstancePlayLimitException when headphones or speakers are unplugged
  • Make pressing M, N, L, R hotkeys a second time dismiss the screen they originally brought up.
  • Remove false Ignore state which was creating "Meh" thought bubbles.
  • Fix number of starting creatures not applying to Random and Exported creature options.
  • Shorten move distance for "move to habitable node" action (taken when all other food options fail)

Changed files in this update

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Windows Depot Depot 774542
  • Loading history…
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Linux Depot Depot 774543
  • Loading history…
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Mac Depot Depot 774544
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link