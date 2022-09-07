- Add Gene Cycling function to the nursery.
- Gene cycling artificially selects by one gene at a time, allowing others to mutate freely, instead of by measuring the genetic distance to target. In theory, this should allow it to fix outliers that the default method can't catch.
- Note: This is an experimental feature that hasn't been working out particularly well in testing so far. I believe the nursery likely still has other issues I need to address.
- Add Genetic Distance To Target to the Nursery UI
- Fix NoAudioHardwareException on startup
- Fix InstancePlayLimitException when headphones or speakers are unplugged
- Make pressing M, N, L, R hotkeys a second time dismiss the screen they originally brought up.
- Remove false Ignore state which was creating "Meh" thought bubbles.
- Fix number of starting creatures not applying to Random and Exported creature options.
- Shorten move distance for "move to habitable node" action (taken when all other food options fail)
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 7 September 2022
0.14.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
