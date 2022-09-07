Patch notes 2022-09-07 (Experimental)

UI
- Made several visual changes across the Settlement Panel to make it prettier and easier to read.
- Removed the “Favorable/Unfavorable” tooltip from the Population well-being panel.
Audio
- Added new sounds to the terraforming buildings.
Performance
- Improved performance related to beaver wandering and resource calculations.
Bugs
- Fixed the Path’s model preview on top of Terrain Blocks’ construction sites.
- Negative average well-being numbers are now correctly displayed in Scary Red.
- After starting a new game, you can now begin typing the new settlement’s name right away.
- Fully grown trees and bushes no longer produce their goods (such as Pine Resin) when flooded.
- Fixed a bug with lowered Gravity Batteries blocking the ability to plant.
- Fixed a bug with District Centers not detecting each other correctly.
- Fixed a bug resulting in negative numbers for homeless/unemployed beavers.
- Restored Control Tower’s science consumption to 3 SP/h, mistakenly reduced to 2 SP/h in the previous update.
- Fixed several crashes, including the one caused by deleting certain buildings at the map's maximum height.
Changed depots in development branch