Timberborn update for 7 September 2022

Patch notes 2022-09-07 (Experimental)

Patch notes 2022-09-07 (Experimental)

UI

  • Made several visual changes across the Settlement Panel to make it prettier and easier to read.
  • Removed the “Favorable/Unfavorable” tooltip from the Population well-being panel.

Audio

  • Added new sounds to the terraforming buildings.

Performance

  • Improved performance related to beaver wandering and resource calculations.

Bugs

  • Fixed the Path’s model preview on top of Terrain Blocks’ construction sites.
  • Negative average well-being numbers are now correctly displayed in Scary Red.
  • After starting a new game, you can now begin typing the new settlement’s name right away.
  • Fully grown trees and bushes no longer produce their goods (such as Pine Resin) when flooded.
  • Fixed a bug with lowered Gravity Batteries blocking the ability to plant.
  • Fixed a bug with District Centers not detecting each other correctly.
  • Fixed a bug resulting in negative numbers for homeless/unemployed beavers.
  • Restored Control Tower’s science consumption to 3 SP/h, mistakenly reduced to 2 SP/h in the previous update.
  • Fixed several crashes, including the one caused by deleting certain buildings at the map's maximum height.

