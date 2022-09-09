HALF DEAD 3 is released! Here is Release Update!

Hello everyone,

HALF DEAD 3 is released! The release update is now available!

Starting discount - 10%. Also for the owners of HALF DEAD and HALF DEAD 2 an additional discount is available - 20%!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1520380/HALF_DEAD_3/

In the release version of the game you will find:

-More than 100 different types of common traps

-21 different fatal rooms

-40 different types of biomes

-Added 2 new mini-bosses - dragon and spider (There are 4 mini-bosses in the game)

-7 types of locked rooms

-New improved chat

-Sometimes the sound of the trap was bugged - fixed

-Small fixes on old traps.

-Fixed some bugs with 3rd person camera in spectator mode after death

-Fixed a problem with some joysticks, especially in split-screen mode

-Performance improvement

-Reworked glass bridge trap, now it is passable.

-Matchmaking fixes

-Many other fixes and improvements

