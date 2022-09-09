HALF DEAD 3 is released! Here is Release Update!

Hello everyone,
HALF DEAD 3 is released! The release update is now available!
Starting discount - 10%. Also for the owners of HALF DEAD and HALF DEAD 2 an additional discount is available - 20%!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1520380/HALF_DEAD_3/
In the release version of the game you will find:
-More than 100 different types of common traps
-21 different fatal rooms
-40 different types of biomes
-Added 2 new mini-bosses - dragon and spider (There are 4 mini-bosses in the game)
-7 types of locked rooms
-New improved chat
-Sometimes the sound of the trap was bugged - fixed
-Small fixes on old traps.
-Fixed some bugs with 3rd person camera in spectator mode after death
-Fixed a problem with some joysticks, especially in split-screen mode
-Performance improvement
-Reworked glass bridge trap, now it is passable.
-Matchmaking fixes
-Many other fixes and improvements
Stay tuned for news and updates on the Half dead 3 game page.
Follow us on:
Website: http://www.halfdead2.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HALFDEAD_3
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HALFDEAD3/
Discord: https://discord.gg/uHT7NBs
Thank you all,
Room710Games team.
