Sep. 7th Servers Maintenance

We will start the server maintenance at 19:30 on Sep. 7st (UTC+8). The maintenance time is expected to take 30-180 minutes. If the server opening schedule is adjusted, please pay attention to the official group’s announcement.
New Content
Mist Shop adds New Heirloom
Bug Fixes and Optimizations
Fixed the problem that when kick out a guild member, the number of guild members was displayed incorrectly
Fixed the problem that the default language was selected incorrectly after the player entered the game in the Russian language environment
Fixed bugs with Blackstone
Fix some Heirloom description errors
Fix Ancient of Echo display issue
Fixed the issue that Monthly Card can not get double Glory Coins bonuses
Fixed the problem that the black stone disappeared from the gear, but the black stone interface showed that it was inlaid
The boss battle retreat function in Rift Battle and normal exploration levels has been adjusted from exit battle to reset battle
The prompt optimization when the guild is full
The Book of Yog Team
