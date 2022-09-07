Sep. 7th Servers Maintenance

Dear Commander:

We will start the server maintenance at 19:30 on Sep. 7st (UTC+8). The maintenance time is expected to take 30-180 minutes. If the server opening schedule is adjusted, please pay attention to the official group’s announcement.

New Content

Mist Shop adds New Heirloom

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

Fixed the problem that when kick out a guild member, the number of guild members was displayed incorrectly

Fixed the problem that the default language was selected incorrectly after the player entered the game in the Russian language environment

Fixed bugs with Blackstone

Fix some Heirloom description errors

Fix Ancient of Echo display issue

Fixed the issue that Monthly Card can not get double Glory Coins bonuses

Fixed the problem that the black stone disappeared from the gear, but the black stone interface showed that it was inlaid

The boss battle retreat function in Rift Battle and normal exploration levels has been adjusted from exit battle to reset battle

The prompt optimization when the guild is full

The Book of Yog Team