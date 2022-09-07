8 September 2022 Server Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9467376 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 09:46:32 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Traveler:

To provide you with a better gaming experience, we'll be shutting down the servers for maintenance and updates. To prevent unnecessary losses, we recommend logging out of the game before the maintenance begins. Maintenance completion time may be subject to change.

Maintenance Period

The maintenance will take place on 8/9/2022 from 06:00–09:00 (UTC+0), and servers will be unavailable during this time.

New Gameplay:

A new weapon—Captivating Zither is now available! Participate in Advanced Totems and 2-Star Legends Challenges for a chance to obtain the weapon's design plan.

Event Related:

New 7-Day Sign In Event (September 8–14)

New Fishing Event (September 8–22), and a new Aquarium has been added to the Main City.

Shop Listings:

Dululululu Evol. Pill and Dululululu Seizing Mirror Ocean Beast Pack Sweet Summer Illusio Pack

Optimizations:

More Chimeraland Classics quests and rewards have been added. Button no longer flickers after obtaining Comfort and Leisure and summoning it at the vehicle interface. Dinosaur names are now displayed without issues. Bounty quests can now be completed without issues. The 3 mountain currencies are now merged into 1. Golden Crow's neck is now displayed without issues. Assistance Rewards have been removed from Home Protection, and travelers can now claim rewards just by visiting other travelers' Homes. Serpent dye no longer has blurred out issue, and Serpent: Resounding Call Head can now be dyed without issues. Dinosaur fossils are now displayed without issues. Some vehicles' durability can now be repaired. Fantafly's skills are now working without issues. Intermediate Revival Pill can now be used on Epic Medusa. Hornbirdgon's Head is now displayed the same in both Devour and Summon interfaces. Storage items can now be used in the Fuse function when in the home area. Evolved Pets can now complete World Info Handbook without issues. Murali's Illusion is now displayed without issues. Capsule machines can now be used during the weekends without issues. Friend chats can now be translated without issues. First Purchase contents on Day 1/2/7 have been adjusted. Beasts summoned with Beast Royal Charms no longer have Siege Attack bonus. Adventure quest bugs have been fixed. Item weight and stacks have been optimized. Emote-related buttons after using Emotes are now displayed without issues in the PC version. Chimeraland Classics' Meditate Guide is now working without issues.

- Maintenance Compensation

Sage Jade ×150, Birthlight Pill ×15, Cowries ×2,000.

Once the maintenance is complete, compensations will be sent via in-game mail.

Reminder**

Maintenance completion time may be subject to change.

Chimeraland Team