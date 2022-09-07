09/07 Update: In-Game Events

Share · View all patches · Build 9467367 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 09:46:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings FS City Ballers,

The following are the events that will be available to the game starting today!

1. Gold Card Pack Sales Week

Event Period:

9/7 ~ 9/13 23:59 PDT

Special gold card pack big sale is here!

Meet all legends’, including Ox Queen, gold card with up to 40% discount!

2. Back To School Collection

Event Period:

9/7 ~ 9/19 23:59 PDT

Fall semester is ongoing!

Are you ready to shop for your new school uniform?

Open the bag and find your uniform!

3. Deacon, Mika, Jack Renewal Shopping Bag

Event Period:

9/7 ~ 9/27 23:59 PDT

Meet Deacon, Mika, and Jack’s renewal shopping bag with exclusive outfits!

50% discount on shopping bag with special items!

Event Period:

9/7 ~ 9/13 23:59 PDT

Just login every day during the event period and get daily reward!

Don’t forget to get 30 points during event period!

5. Golden Treasure Hunt

Event Period:

9/7 ~ 9/20 23:59 PDT

Find the golden treasure and aim the highest reward!

If you are lucky enough, you may get the Intensive Manual from the treasure box!

Golden treasure box is only available during the event period!

6. Weekly Top Ranker On Arcade Mode

Event Period:

9/8 ~ 9/14 23:59 PDT

Play Arcade mode and reach the champion!

For this week, Rebound is your challenge!

Be in the TOP 100 user to get extra reward! 1st play will get 150 points as reward!

*Reward will be sent during 9/21

[Tips To Aim For Top Record]

Arcade mode only applies your status of following

-Prestige

-Level

-Position Buff

-Intensive Stat

FreeStyle, Pet Buff, Ability card, Stat acquired via passive does not apply in Arcade mode

7. September Best Streamer Event

Event Period:

09/01 - 09/31 23:59 (PDT)

Upload your best play or any kind related to 3on3FreeStyle and get a chance to have your clip on our official Channel!

And for extra, get a specially made Streamer’s Nametag and some good amount of Points as well!

Reach 2K views to become 3on3 Best Streamer!

Most Viewed Video will be added to the 3on3 Playlist!

Posting Period:

09/01 – 09/30 23:59 PDT

Streamers will be announced on the 3on3FreeStyle Official Website.

Event Mechanics:

Only those with the ‘3on3FreeStyle’ Keyword will count as potential candidates.

Please show your PSN ID/Gamertag/SteamID in your clip for the rewards.

Only those on YouTube will be counted.

If you post multiple, the posting with the most view count will be counted.

The clip doesn’t need to be Live streaming, it can be recorded clips.

Streamer’s Event will continue next month as well!

**If you achieve the same streamer grade, only coins/points reward will be given​

Reward and benefits for top streamers:

