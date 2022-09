Share · View all patches · Build 9467347 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 12:46:21 UTC by Wendy

Timore Redo v2.0.0 is out and it includes 5 new stories

Summoning of Mr Azure

Dead Detective

Timore Remake

Nox Timore Remake

Fluff Bun

The free update features backstories of Mr Azure and detective Rob, remakes of the old Timore and Nox Timore games and a little fun story as a bonus.

Enjoy!

-Vidas