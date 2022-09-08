 Skip to content

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Classic update for 8 September 2022

Patch notes v3.2.3

Fix audio samples pitch frequency computation
Fixed crash when device Manufacturer and/or Model can't be retrieved
Change in introduction Sequence

Changed files in this update

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure 1 Classic + Depot 397338
Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Classic - Original (1857700) Depot Depot 1857700
