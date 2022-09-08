Fix audio samples pitch frequency computation
Fixed crash when device Manufacturer and/or Model can't be retrieved
Change in introduction Sequence
Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Classic update for 8 September 2022
Patch notes v3.2.3
