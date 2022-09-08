New items this week!

Tiny cubes, in both wood and stone

Stone 45 degree angled pole

Stone 45 degree roof

Stone 45 degree fill wall

Glass light (vertical)

what items do you want to see next?

It turns out I can't read peoples minds. How annoying! But probably for the best :-)

What else? Oh yes: the tools and items buttons now emit slight noises when hovered over/clicked.

Oh, and another thing:

I also added further feedback to the tools panel. Now there's a little square on the left telling you that you're in "build" or "delete" mode. Not only that, AMAZINGLY, delete mode has a RED background! Yes! I know. Unbelievable!

Go check it all out and share some screenshots of new things you can build (nicely)!