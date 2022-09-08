 Skip to content

Be update for 8 September 2022

New Items!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New items this week!
  • Tiny cubes, in both wood and stone
  • Stone 45 degree angled pole
  • Stone 45 degree roof
  • Stone 45 degree fill wall
  • Glass light (vertical)

what items do you want to see next?

Do feel free to leave a comment in the forum.

It turns out I can't read peoples minds. How annoying! But probably for the best :-)

What else? Oh yes: the tools and items buttons now emit slight noises when hovered over/clicked.

Oh, and another thing:
I also added further feedback to the tools panel. Now there's a little square on the left telling you that you're in "build" or "delete" mode. Not only that, AMAZINGLY, delete mode has a RED background! Yes! I know. Unbelievable!

Go check it all out and share some screenshots of new things you can build (nicely)!

