New items this week!
- Tiny cubes, in both wood and stone
- Stone 45 degree angled pole
- Stone 45 degree roof
- Stone 45 degree fill wall
- Glass light (vertical)
what items do you want to see next?
Do feel free to leave a comment in the forum.
It turns out I can't read peoples minds. How annoying! But probably for the best :-)
What else? Oh yes: the tools and items buttons now emit slight noises when hovered over/clicked.
Oh, and another thing:
I also added further feedback to the tools panel. Now there's a little square on the left telling you that you're in "build" or "delete" mode. Not only that, AMAZINGLY, delete mode has a RED background! Yes! I know. Unbelievable!
Go check it all out and share some screenshots of new things you can build (nicely)!
Changed files in this update