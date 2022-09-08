 Skip to content

Swords of Legends Online update for 8 September 2022

Autumn Offers in the Shop

Swords of Legends Online update for 8 September 2022

Summer is gradually drawing to a close in Shenzhou, and many immortal heroes are on the lookout for something suitable for the new season. Our autumn offers are here to help! Our ‘Painting Falling Leaves’ collection includes a wonderful selection of costumes and mounts.

Revel in the vivid explosion of colours as the leaves change. Who knows? Maybe it will inspire you to pick up a brush and capture some of the season’s splendour yourself!

Costume Varieties

The following playful yet elegant costume varieties are back in the Crimson Coin Shop – including a version for girls:

  • Oolong Tea
  • White Tea
  • Pu-erh Tea
  • Black Tea

The costumes teach you the Ink Lotus emote, where you use a magical brush to conjure up a beautiful lotus in front of you.



Flying Mounts

Discounted Flying Mounts:

Float around on the back of one of these fantastic flying mounts, like an artist seeking their muse.
Until 15th September you can also save on the Crimson Coins, as they are on offer until then. But don’t wait around, as the carps will scarper again on 13th October to make space for new offers:

  • Autumn Chill Carp
  • Inky Carp
New Mount:

Black and mysterious, these powerful wings are made of the feathers from a legendary creature – now brand-new in the Crimson Coin Shop:

  • Falcon Wings

