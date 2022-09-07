v0.3.3 Aim Down Sight & Other Animation Improvements

Version: 0.3.3.0
Additions
- Added Aim Down Sight (ADS) feature. By default, investigators will hold weapons at hip level, you can use Right Click aiming down the sight of the gun which improves accuracy. Animations were added to switch between these modes.
- Completely reworked investigator animations for guns
- Completely reworked investigator animations for holding jerry cans and jugs of water.
- A player's Steam icon can now shows next to their name if it loads.
- Added custom mouse cursor to menus.
Changes
- Melee moved from Right Click to V
- You can now use doors with a jerry can or jug.
- Reaching 0 battery will now leave the equipment HUD displayed.
Improvements
- Crouch/jump and gun shots should be more responsive for high latency clients.
- Floor calculation on map screen should be more accurate on both levels.
- Minion AI distance calculation should be improved so they should switch from chase to attack better without standing around looking at you.
- Added missing key bindings for Revenant/Wendigo to the controls menu.
- Forest Blight task text is a little more verbose to help prevent players getting confused on what to do.
- If Forest Blight task is active, Twig Blights are now guaranteed to spawn.
- Labeling and ordering of Forest Blight task should be clearer.
- Spirits animations should be improved when entering/exiting "sapped" state to prevent the appearance of "bouncing" up and down.
- Added UI popups for out of ammo and out of batteries.
Fixes
- Alive Dead HUD icons are now properly aligned.
- Debug report help text is corrected to show right text.
- Item spawner in Quetico's Wendigo Lair was correctly to be on the floor not below it.
- Fixed bug where Wraith in Shadow realm could see footstep VFX.
- Fixed bug where clients wouldn't see changes to match settings in the lobby.
- Fixed bug where secret bookcase could glitch out when opening/closing on clients.
- Fixed bug where Blight Trunk could clip into the house and prevent picking up items.
- Wendigo being stunned should now use correct icon.
- Fixed bug where you couldn't loot Wendigo correctly.
- Equipment HUD should show/hide at better times.
