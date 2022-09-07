New Skill: Thorns Aura, Vicious Block Buff, Flickering Fix

NEW
New Skill - Thorns Aura: While active, reduce the amount your shield blocks by 15%. When you successfully Block an attack, you return 15% of the incoming damage to all enemies inside your aura. Successful parries deal double damage.
BALANCE
SHIELDS
Increased minimum Shield Block to 25% from 18%.
Fixed all shields having 15% more Block than intended.
TALENTS
Vicious Block
Damage returned on Block: 15% -> 50%
Damage returned on Parry: 30% -> 100%
SKILLS
Guard - Damage Reduction: 50% -> 30%
FIXED
Fixed tooltip flickering issues while using crafting items.
Fixed tooltips lingering after an item was destroyed.
