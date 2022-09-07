New Skill: Thorns Aura, Vicious Block Buff, Flickering Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9467193 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 09:19:10 UTC by Wendy

NEW

New Skill - Thorns Aura: While active, reduce the amount your shield blocks by 15%. When you successfully Block an attack, you return 15% of the incoming damage to all enemies inside your aura. Successful parries deal double damage.

BALANCE

SHIELDS

Increased minimum Shield Block to 25% from 18%.

Fixed all shields having 15% more Block than intended.

TALENTS

Vicious Block

Damage returned on Block: 15% -> 50%

Damage returned on Parry: 30% -> 100%

SKILLS

Guard - Damage Reduction: 50% -> 30%

FIXED

Fixed tooltip flickering issues while using crafting items.

Fixed tooltips lingering after an item was destroyed.