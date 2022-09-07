v0.4.8 update

Balance Part 1
- Level system added for space objects, with this system now space object's durability increases after every new level, not after every destroy
- Tech twice as powerful upgrades, changed as tech x% more powerful
(x isn't stabile, increases cumulatively)
- Achiever upgrade prices reduced by half
- Dps and mining multiplier upgrades' efficiencies increased
- All skills' efficiencies incrased by 300-500%
- After Sector travel, space object's durability recalculating now according to sector, not keep increasing cumulatively after every destroy
(Sector travel is more important now as should be)
- DpS and FDC Boosts' efficiencies increased
- Expire time increased for crate and container (from 15 seconds to 65 seconds)
- Skill tree reset button added now you can reset you skills and redeck them
Note: After this update you should use reset skill tree button at least 1 time to see new skill efficiencies.
Changed files in this update