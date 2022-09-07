 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AsteroIdle update for 7 September 2022

v0.4.8 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9467169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Part 1

  • Level system added for space objects, with this system now space object's durability increases after every new level, not after every destroy
  • Tech twice as powerful upgrades, changed as tech x% more powerful
    (x isn't stabile, increases cumulatively)
  • Achiever upgrade prices reduced by half
  • Dps and mining multiplier upgrades' efficiencies increased
  • All skills' efficiencies incrased by 300-500%
  • After Sector travel, space object's durability recalculating now according to sector, not keep increasing cumulatively after every destroy
    (Sector travel is more important now as should be)
  • DpS and FDC Boosts' efficiencies increased
  • Expire time increased for crate and container (from 15 seconds to 65 seconds)
  • Skill tree reset button added now you can reset you skills and redeck them

Note: After this update you should use reset skill tree button at least 1 time to see new skill efficiencies.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2007082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link