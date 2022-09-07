 Skip to content

少女的求生之路 update for 7 September 2022

Added shrems combat behavior and bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added "H" in the battle of shrems

  2. Change the image preprocessing method and fix the error【uncaught typeError:Cannot read property ＇width＇of the null】

(in fact, the picture looped too fast and made an error)

