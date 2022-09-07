 Skip to content

EPICA update for 7 September 2022

Patch 1.7.0

Patch 1.7.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • This patch fixes a bug preventing the saving of user settings for custom key mappings.

The next content update for Epica will arrive around November 2022.

