Sensors, Shadows, Sleepers, and Stationpedia

In this week's update, we've added two new sensors, iterated on the cryotube, made some adjustments to the sleepers, further simplification of settings, and updated Stationpedia Articles.

Sensors

There are two new sensors to track the presence of players. you can use this information in your logic setups to trigger different events. You can filter which players trigger the sensors by configuring their access variables using the access controller cartridge. The sensors will then only be triggered by a player who holds the correct Access Card.

The Occupancy Sensor is triggered when 1 or more players are in the same room as the sensor.

The Proximity Sensor is triggered when 1 or more players are within the range of the sensor. The range is configurable using the knob or via the ‘Setting’ logic variable.

Shadows

The old shadow settings could be a bit convoluted to use and it was easy to make bad-looking shadows that would also negatively impact performance. We've consolidated these settings into a single dropdown with a clear selection of presets(Disabled, Low, Medium, and High).

Low and Medium settings provide significant performance uplift over the previous default settings (High) while still maintaining decent visual fidelity. If you have resorted to turning shadows off when playing on large bases to maintain a playable frame rate we recommend trying the new low setting which looks much better than Disabled and has minimal CPU overhead.

Cryotubes and Sleepers

Over the last few updates, there have been several changes to the cryotube and this work is being wrapped up in this update. The functionality remains mostly the same from the previous updates but we want to highlight these combined changes.

Specifically, we've replaced the old Cryotube model and added two new variants; a standing vertical version as well as a separate horizontal model. It now has an on-off switch, a display panel to better communicate information about the internal state, and a few tweaks to the internal workings and requirements. Most importantly, in addition to healing players inside, it can now resurrect dead players, if given enough chilled NOS.

While we were at it we updated the sleeper as well. The existing sleeper is replaced and a new one has been added that has a dedicated area for players to exit onto. This prevents damaging yourself while exiting it. There are now 3 variants; left and right-hand horizontal versions and a new vertical bed.

Stationpedia

We're showing the Stationpedia some love this week with the addition of some missing entries of the new devices that we've recently added and fixing a load of formatting errors and a few other issues.

You'll see the addition of Max Pressure Delta to things like doors, walls, as well as anything else with a valid value.

We've also changed some internal processes and standards that should ensure that entries get filled out as we add new content or modify existing items.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can already see tremendous success. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord make a tremendous difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game is substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those who like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089290/Stationeers_Human_Cosmetics_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038400/Stationeers_Zrilian_Species_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038500/Stationeers_HEM_Droid_Species_Pack/

Chang Log v0.2.3600.17504