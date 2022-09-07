0.552.9 - Radiactive Decay

Runasimi released facelifted LIDAR chip

Runasimi Inc, the leading supplier of white-label LIDAR signal processing hardware, released a facelifted version of their R68050 phase-processing chip. Increased base frequency and improved noise filters promise to improve the LIDAR detection range even on existing hardware, and an additional bandwidth allows integration of the output image into up to three additional workstations. The new chip will reach the storefronts on Enceladus within a month and is already available for pre-purchase.

Launch fee tax evasion exposed

The ERS exposed a tax evasion scheme in the docking ring of Enceladus, abusing vague regulations on recording the launch fees, environmental damages and ship supplies. Starting today, strict recording of any and all of the launch fees is mandatory. The tax audits on the ring are in progress, and ERS officials anticipate legal action.

Radioactive leaks across the station

A number of coolant leaks were detected across the Enceladus Prime station. While venting radioactive coolant into the void of surrounding space poses little risk to shielded habitats, the station authorities issued a station-wide inspection of the coolant loops. All major leaks were patched as of today, but the station staff continue to monitor the coolant lines for anomalies.

