0.552.9 - Radiactive Decay

Runasimi released facelifted LIDAR chip
Runasimi Inc, the leading supplier of white-label LIDAR signal processing hardware, released a facelifted version of their R68050 phase-processing chip. Increased base frequency and improved noise filters promise to improve the LIDAR detection range even on existing hardware, and an additional bandwidth allows integration of the output image into up to three additional workstations. The new chip will reach the storefronts on Enceladus within a month and is already available for pre-purchase.
Launch fee tax evasion exposed
The ERS exposed a tax evasion scheme in the docking ring of Enceladus, abusing vague regulations on recording the launch fees, environmental damages and ship supplies. Starting today, strict recording of any and all of the launch fees is mandatory. The tax audits on the ring are in progress, and ERS officials anticipate legal action.
Radioactive leaks across the station
A number of coolant leaks were detected across the Enceladus Prime station. While venting radioactive coolant into the void of surrounding space poses little risk to shielded habitats, the station authorities issued a station-wide inspection of the coolant loops. All major leaks were patched as of today, but the station staff continue to monitor the coolant lines for anomalies.
Maintenance Logs
- Revised asteroid generation code. Recent improvements in the physics simulation performance and AI performance made it feasible to extend some limits imposed on the physics engine.
- The geologist panel now contains a LIDAR overlay with range markers, so you can position the detected veins easier.
- Improved contrast of the nearby items on the LIDAR screen inside the OMS menu.
- Launch fees will now be listed in the ship logs.
- Installed hardware is now visible in the Hardware menu without opening the sections.
- Fixed a memory leak that was triggered by storing a dive output. It caused performance degradation and corrupted ship initialization, causing ships with illegal equipment to be spawned.
- Fixed a bug that could crash the game when loading a save. All affected saves will be automatically corrected.
- You could hail some derelict ships and send your crew on an EVA mission while being far away.
- Fixed a memory leak that caused memory consumption when spending time on Enceladus to increase each day you spent there.
- Fixed a lag spike that happened on Enceladus when a day passed.
- Improved memory management of the Hardware and Tuning menus.
- After visiting the Tuning or Hardware menu once, the Dealer would start listing new ships much slower.
- Adjusted the event frequency of some very rare events to not be so rare.
- Improved performance of the Dealer.
- Support for 120Hz monitors.
- On small screens, such as Steam Deck, the dive summary screen could lose focus, requiring you to use a touchscreen in order to sell your output.
- Pressing the Cancel button on the keyboard (Esc key) or gamepad will now collapse an open section of upgrades in the Hardware menu.
- Updated translations.
