Updated to ver 1.25.

ver1.25

・A new dungeon, "Genma's Trial" has been added.

It is a dungeon of magic and wands with a higher difficulty level. Recommended for those seeking a challenging adventure. No pressure!

The entrance to the dungeon is located in the library on the right side of the cleared town.

・The behavior of throwing items at an angle etc. has been adjusted.

・The movement in the town has been made a little faster.

Below you will find a description of the new dungeon.

If you don't want to put in any prior knowledge, just don't read it and off you go on your adventure!

～～About the "Genma's Trial"～～

The Genma's Trial is a dungeon where magic and wands are the main tools. It is quite difficult.

The "Unleash Card" which can use magic powerfully for a certain number of times

There is a special item called "Mana Card" which deploys a field that super-recovers MP and ST.

When you defeat an enemy with boosted magic, a potion is generated when it is used up.

There may be no waste if excess magic is consumed appropriately.

The field that is stretched when a "Mana Card" is used recovers enough to shoot without worrying about MP consumption almost completely, and

ST also recovers gradually.

The number of times boosted magic can be used in the field does not decrease.

Please use it aggressively in fierce battles to defeat enemies.

Although there are some items that benefit Lystia.

The enemies in this dungeon are quite strong against the floor.

There are also a lot of wands, so if you see an enemy that looks bad, take the initiative and use the wand to kill it.

I think you will have a good adventure. Please swing the wand as hard as you can!

It's a bit tough, but we hope those who want to have a challenging adventure will enjoy it.