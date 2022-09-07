 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Thunder update for 7 September 2022

Update 2.17.0.184

Share · View all patches · Build 9466789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  • A bug has been fixed where the rocket's sight was displayed in the aircraft gunner’s camera.
  • UH-1B, UH-1C XM-30, UH-1C — a bug has been fixed which prevented gun pod ammo from displaying.

The current provided update notes reflect the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates and fixes may be not listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving all the time and certain fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

Changed depots in release_candidate branch

View more data in app history for build 9466789
War Thunder Content Depot 236391
War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
War Thunder Win Depot 236394
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link