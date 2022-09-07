[Public Test] Bug fix & Infos - 09/07/2022

UPDATES & ADDITIONS
Localization & Voice
- Most of the language in the game has been re-written. This means that for now, the game will be available in English and in French. We plan to add more languages soon! You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0
Maps & Generation
- We have adjusted/corrected audio levels on several maps.
- Due to player feedback, we have changed the "horror ambience" sound effect in the Pianist's Manor.
- We have brought back the atmospheric sound effects that existed in the old version of the game. Creaking sounds, chain sounds, bumps in the darkness, things of that nature.
Equipment
- The Exorcism Book can now be read while it is on the floor, if the exorcist is standing very close to it (and it is in the correct location).
BUG FIXES
Equipment
- The Occult Meter should no longer glow red near the Totem if it was already destroyed by a Neutrino-Gun.
- "On-Site" evidence should no longer play two times for non-host players, in multiplayer.
Ghost AI & Behavior
- We have reduced the strength of the entities when they break a door. Doors will no longer break off of hinges at the speed of light.
- We have found and fixed a bug which could cause an entity to make the "player caught" sound effect more than once.
- Thanks to reports, we have found and fixed various pathfinding problems, which could make an entity drag players into locations they cannot escape.
Multiplayer & Network
- We have made several multiplayer network fixes, which should improve sync.
- We have found and fixed one cause of "floating equipment". We are still investigating this bug, as well as general desync problems.
General Gameplay
- We have found and fixed a bug which caused a "double" sound effect when applying an exorcism step to an entity.
- We have found and fixed a bug which could cause a player to lose their ability to interact with objects after being dragged by an entity.
Changed depots in development branch