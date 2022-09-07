GearHead Caramel v0.928: More Character Development

This version's release looks pretty minor... on the outside. There's a new intro scenario for DeadZone Drifter and some new enemy character development plots. On the inside, there are some bugfixes, music caching, and generalized world maps. I'm hoping to release some new scenarios in the near future and these changes lay the infrastructure for that.

Here's the complete list of changes:

Added world map editor to scenario editor (still only available in dev mode)

Added automatic tester for enemy conversation plots

Fixed bug with Haywire and Poison status effects

Added a lot more enemy character development conversations

Added a new intro to DeadZone Drifter for Pop Star characters

Music files are now cached, which should help avoid scene change disruptions

As usual, try it out and let me know what you think.