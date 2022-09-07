Patch 2.2.2 is now live on the default branch!

After performing well on the beta branch, patch 2.2.2 is now live on the default main branch. These are the changes coming with the patch:
Gameplay
- Added more rift missions to mission boards of Rift Research Centers
- Rifts: Gravity anomalies are now further away from mission targets to avoid interference
- Rifts: Reworked "Applied Xenology" rift mission to make it easier to defend the probes
- Rifts: Contents of rifts are now less far apart on lower rift depths
- Rifts: Added Free Play settings for allowed mass and Xsotan damage in rifts
UI
- Added a button to request new rift missions at Rift Research Centers
- Sectors with Rift Research Centers are now specially highlighted on the Galaxy Map
- Added an explanation on how to get Rift Research Data in Research Center Shop
- Rifts: Improved highlighting of nearby objectives
- Rifts: Monoliths and buoys of nearby paths are now highlighted to make it easier to navigate in rifts
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where identical captain clones were received from 'A Lost Friend' mission
- Fixed several issues where new subsystems gave too few turret slots
- Fixed an exploit where autopilot could refine more ores than available
- Fixed an issue where salvage and mining fighters didn't return to the hangar when a jump is ordered
- Fixed an issue where splitting the procurement of goods reduced the duration and chance of attack
- Fixed an issue where the corrupted AI did not become hostile to alliances after dialog
- Fixed an issue where patch notes window did not reset scrolling
- Fixed an issue where autopilot did not recognise when all required turrets were deactivated
- Fixed an issue where the Hermit quest did not continue if a player traveled to them via command
- Fixed an issue where ships could get lost/destroyed in rifts on higher difficulties when the game crashed or the server was shut down
- Fixed an issue where new players were all placed in the same sector after enough players joined a server
- Fixed serveral crashes in rifts
Changed files in this update