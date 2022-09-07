Patch 2.2.2 is now live on the default branch!

After performing well on the beta branch, patch 2.2.2 is now live on the default main branch. These are the changes coming with the patch:

Gameplay

Added more rift missions to mission boards of Rift Research Centers

Rifts: Gravity anomalies are now further away from mission targets to avoid interference

Rifts: Reworked "Applied Xenology" rift mission to make it easier to defend the probes

Rifts: Contents of rifts are now less far apart on lower rift depths

Rifts: Added Free Play settings for allowed mass and Xsotan damage in rifts

UI

Added a button to request new rift missions at Rift Research Centers

Sectors with Rift Research Centers are now specially highlighted on the Galaxy Map

Added an explanation on how to get Rift Research Data in Research Center Shop

Rifts: Improved highlighting of nearby objectives

Rifts: Monoliths and buoys of nearby paths are now highlighted to make it easier to navigate in rifts

Bugfixes