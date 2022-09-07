User Sanction

Share · View all patches · Build 9466483 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 07:19:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

We have applied sanctions to the users who used the illegal programs and intentionally team up with the such user.

I# ##N (Steam) : Permanent Ban

人#### (Steam) : 30 Days Ban

Penalized users will get heavier punishment if the punished user continues such abusive behavior in the future.

3on3 FreeStyle Team will continuously monitor our players to create a fair competition environment.

Any action that can harm the gaming environment are not allowed.