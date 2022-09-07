User Sanction

Greetings Ballers,
We have applied sanctions to the users who used the illegal programs and intentionally team up with the such user.
I# ##N (Steam) : Permanent Ban
人#### (Steam) : 30 Days Ban
Penalized users will get heavier punishment if the punished user continues such abusive behavior in the future.
3on3 FreeStyle Team will continuously monitor our players to create a fair competition environment.
Any action that can harm the gaming environment are not allowed.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
