3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 7 September 2022

User Sanction

7 September 2022

Greetings Ballers,

We have applied sanctions to the users who used the illegal programs and intentionally team up with the such user.

I# ##N (Steam) : Permanent Ban
人#### (Steam) : 30 Days Ban

Penalized users will get heavier punishment if the punished user continues such abusive behavior in the future.

3on3 FreeStyle Team will continuously monitor our players to create a fair competition environment.

Any action that can harm the gaming environment are not allowed.

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team

