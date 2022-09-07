 Skip to content

Siren's Call update for 7 September 2022

Version 1.14 is live.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*The final finishing touches are now out, thus completing all of the current story content for Siren's Call. Any updates from this point on will mostly be to fix any technical issues.

