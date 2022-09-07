 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roady Life update for 7 September 2022

1.0.4.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9465704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix

  • Fix industries accepting "packaged" resources being broken after loading a save
  • Fix construction contracts being validated with any construction

New vehicle

  • Added new VRM4-P vehicle (specific version of the VRM4 dedicated to passengers)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1698471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link