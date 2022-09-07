07 September Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9465593 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy

A small update to bring everything in line with other platforms:

Fixed crashes in enable_joycon() for CO-OP.

Fixed a few Steam Input related quirks.

Fixed a possible video memory leak.

Force default to fullscreen 1280x720 on Steam Deck for compliance reasons.

Allow pausing in a few scenarios where it wasn't previously allowed.

Don't try to save the game on close now. (Steam will do this)

Added a new "Achievements" screen for folks who don't wish to use the overlay, you can track your progress there. Unlock pop-ups are still handled by Steam.

Some more weird fixes I can't remember.

This update will be live on other platforms in a few weeks, we can't go any faster because of slow certifications there.

Thank you for playing Wally and remember,

Wally is real.