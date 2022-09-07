07 September Update

A small update to bring everything in line with other platforms:
- Fixed crashes in enable_joycon() for CO-OP.
- Fixed a few Steam Input related quirks.
- Fixed a possible video memory leak.
- Force default to fullscreen 1280x720 on Steam Deck for compliance reasons.
- Allow pausing in a few scenarios where it wasn't previously allowed.
- Don't try to save the game on close now. (Steam will do this)
- Added a new "Achievements" screen for folks who don't wish to use the overlay, you can track your progress there. Unlock pop-ups are still handled by Steam.
- Some more weird fixes I can't remember.
This update will be live on other platforms in a few weeks, we can't go any faster because of slow certifications there.
Thank you for playing Wally and remember,
Wally is real.
Changed files in this update