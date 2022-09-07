 Skip to content

Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS update for 7 September 2022

07 September Update

07 September 2022

A small update to bring everything in line with other platforms:

  • Fixed crashes in enable_joycon() for CO-OP.
  • Fixed a few Steam Input related quirks.
  • Fixed a possible video memory leak.
  • Force default to fullscreen 1280x720 on Steam Deck for compliance reasons.
  • Allow pausing in a few scenarios where it wasn't previously allowed.
  • Don't try to save the game on close now. (Steam will do this)
  • Added a new "Achievements" screen for folks who don't wish to use the overlay, you can track your progress there. Unlock pop-ups are still handled by Steam.
  • Some more weird fixes I can't remember.

This update will be live on other platforms in a few weeks, we can't go any faster because of slow certifications there.

Thank you for playing Wally and remember,
Wally is real.

