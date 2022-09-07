Divided Reigns has had a bug since launch that we thought was unfixable. However, after receiving another negative review from the game crashing, we decided to do more research into the issue. We found a newly discovered possible fix and tested it and it seemed to work! Let us know if your game crashes after playing for a while, but.. fingers crossed we think it's fixed!
Divided Reigns update for 7 September 2022
Memory Leak Fixed!!!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
