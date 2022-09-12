 Skip to content

Two Point Campus update for 12 September 2022

Hotfix 1.4.110651 (12.09.2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We've got a new hotfix ready for you to download now, with fixes for some of the most common issues we've had reported. Take a look below at the release notes for more info:

Release Notes:

Build: 1.4.110651

  • Fix for sandbox metagame saves getting kudosh and unlocks wiped sometimes
  • Fix for players who missed getting the radiator in Mitton
  • Stability improvements

We've got more updates in the works for the future too, so keep an eye out for more info a little later down the line!

