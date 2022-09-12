Hotfix 1.4.110651 (12.09.2022)

Hi everyone,

We've got a new hotfix ready for you to download now, with fixes for some of the most common issues we've had reported. Take a look below at the release notes for more info:

Release Notes:

Build: 1.4.110651

Fix for sandbox metagame saves getting kudosh and unlocks wiped sometimes

Fix for players who missed getting the radiator in Mitton

Stability improvements

We've got more updates in the works for the future too, so keep an eye out for more info a little later down the line!