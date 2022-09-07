09/07 (Wed) Update - “The Job of a Venus ～Rock Climbing Chapter～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
- “The Job of a Venus ～Rock Climbing Chapter～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha” starts!
- [url=https://game.doaxvv.com/production/html/information/info_gl_0422_220907_1_0_3a52515fd172bdcbece8cd238ce6cd1a748c3567e6871a4ca2f61149cdf959f2_en.html?GameView=N] “Rock Climbing Pack,” “SSR Deco-bromide V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support Pack (STM),”
“New Owner Support ♥ Nostalgic V-Stone Pack (21/10)” [/url] now on sale!
The following are still ongoing!
- “Elise's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2022/09/09 (Fri) 15:59 UTC
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Elise)” ～ 2022/09/13 (Tue) 18:59 UTC
